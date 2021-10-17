Search

17/10/2021

Upcoming events at Dundalk library

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Louth Library Service has upcoming events.

Work Matters At The Library

Louth Libraries will host an online presentation with Stephanie Bourke from LMETB on Wednesday 20th of October at 11am. For further information or to book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

Decade of Centenaries - The Great Northern Railway, Louth and the Revolution - a lecture by Dr Peter Rigney

Join Louth Library Service's Historian in Residence Dr Thomas Tormey on Wednesday 20th of October at 7:30pm as he discusses the Great Northern Railway in Louth during the Revolutionary period. Booking is done via Crowdcast https://www.crowdcast.io/e/ gnrlouth

Local News

