Walk-in vaccination centre set to operate in Dundalk this afternoon

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel
A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic is set to operate in Dundalk this afternoon at the Fairway's Hotel.
The clinic will run between 1pm and 4pm today and will be open to anyone over the age of 12.
Dose one and dose two of Pfizer will be available, with the Department of Public Health North East saying that no appointments will be necessary.
The Fairways #COVID19 Community Vaccination Centre, Dundalk, Co Louth will host a Walk In Clinic on Saturday 16th October from 1pm to 4pm pic.twitter.com/OkNcuONMcu— Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare (@MLMCommHealth) October 15, 2021
The Department have asked that anyone attending the walk-in clinic should bring their PPSN (if you have one), an Eircode, mobile phone number, email address and a photo ID with date of birth.
The Dundalk Gaels Ladies celebrate following their win over Young Irelands. (Credit: Dundalk Gaels Facebook)
Eamon McAuley, Na Piarsaigh contesting a ball with Dowdallshill's Luke O Brien. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.