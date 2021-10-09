Search

09/10/2021

New signage unveiled to detail history of old Quay Street Railway Station

The Dundalk Railway Heritage Society

The Dundalk Railway Heritage Society

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Signage detailing the history of the old Quay Street railway station has been unveiled by the Dundalk Railway Heritage Society and Louth County Council last week.

The station, which was first opened in May 1873, was a part of the railway network connecting Dundalk and Greenore and served the wider Cooley peninsula.

The plaque was erected on Quay Street earlier this week by the Dundalk Railway Heritage Society and Louth County Council to commemorate the railway which served the north east.

The station was part of the Dundalk Newry & Greenore Railway Co, and the network was expanded to Newry via Carlingford in 1876.

The track itself ran over 43km and would carry both passengers and freight to and from the port at Greenore, which was used as a sea crossing to Holyhead in Wales.

The station itself was shuttered in December 1951.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media