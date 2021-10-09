Search

Inquest: Father never wants to see son who murdered his mother again

The husband of a Polish woman murdered by their son in Ardee, told a Garda sergeant following the killing that he does not wish to see his son again, an inquest has heard.

Tomasz Piotrowski, 35, was sentenced to life imprisonment earlier this year, for the murder of his mother Elzbieta Piotrowska, who was decapitated at their home at Clonmore, Ardee on January eighth 2019.

Garda Sgt. John Brady told the hearing in Drogheda last Friday that with the assistance of a Polish translator he took a statement from Mrs. Piotrwoska’s husband Krystof on the day of her death over the course of six and a half hours.

He met him again by appointment two days later at the HSE mortuary at Crosslanes, Drogheda, when Mr. Piotrowski formally identified his wife’s body.

Sgt Brady said Mr. Piotrowski was very upset and said he did not wish to see his son again.

Det. Supt John O’Flaherty who was appointed Senior Investigating Officer, told the hearing that Mrs Piotrowska’s son Tomasz was subsequently charged with her murder, which he pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to life imprisonment at the Central Criminal Court on March 11th last.

A post mortem by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis found the cause of death was decapitation and due to profuse haemorrhaging from stab wounds.

The jury – which cannot depart from the findings of the court, returned a verdict of murder.

Louth County Coroner Ronan Maguire asked the investigating officers to convey his sympathy to Mrs. Piotrowska’s family in Poland while Det. Supt O’Flaherty on behalf of the gardai extended his sympathy to the family and the wider Polish community in Ardee.

