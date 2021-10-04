'Large sum of cash' stolen from Greenore premises after overnight burglary

A robbery took place overnight in Cooley
A burglary at a premises in Cooley took place overnight, according to Gardaí in Louth.
Gardaí have said that they responded to a burglary incident at a premises in Greenore at approximately 4am this morning.
A large sum of cash was stolen from the premises.
There have been no arrests made in relation to the incident.
Gardaí have said that all investigations are ongoing.
