Search

02/10/2021

Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027 agreed by councillors at special meeting

Louth County Council to call door to door to update Register of Electors

Louth County Council have agreed the 2021-2027 Development Plan

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth County Council has agreed to implement the new Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027 after a resolution at a special meeting last night.

The plan, which has been in the works for the last two years, has since received material alterations, which were discussed at three separate meetings as well as at the monthly council meeting for September.

The resolution to pass the County Development Plan 2021-2027 was proposed by Independent Cllr Maeve Yore.

With the plan now agreed, Louth County Council has said that it will come into effect on Thursday, November 11th.

Sinn Féin Cllr, Antóin Watters has raised concerns over the plan, saying that it will make it more difficult for one-off houses in rural areas like Cooley.

“The Planning Regulator has tightened up on one-off rural housing and has put up so many obstacles to it that it is becoming nigh on impossible to build a house on your own land,” said Cllr Watters.

“Councillors were put in the inevitable position of either voting for the County Development Plan to reduce the devastating impact on rural Louth or to vote against the Plan and be left with a draconian restrictive Plan with none of our improvements in it.

“It was literally voting for the lesser of two evils.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media