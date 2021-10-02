Local celebration of Sean O'Riada this weekend

A special walk with stunning music will take place in Forkhill village to remember Sean O'Riada and celebrate his music on Sunday 3rd October on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Starting at 2pm at the Welcome Inn, the walk through Hidden Forkhill, with music,poetry and song will recall O'Riada's connection with local poet, scholar and musician Peadar O' Doirnin.

O' Doirnin is best remembered for writing the lyrics to Sean O'Riada's most famous song Mna na hEireann.

During this two hour walk through Forkhill, visiting the areas associated with O' Doirnin - his hedge school and Peace Park memorial among others- the walk will meander down country lanes, criss-crossing the border and rivers, echoing the journey to his final resting place at the secluded graveyard of Urney.

Here the visitors will hear haunting tunes of O'Riada and O'Doirnin, played by master fiddler Gerry O'Connor, well known in both local and international traditional musical circles.

Upon return to Forkhill, Gerry O'Connor will join the local Comhaltas Ceoltoiri for an afternoon of music, poetry and song.

For further details and bookings contact The Welcome Inn FB.