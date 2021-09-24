Search

24/09/2021

Arson attack at Dundalk Garda station case further adjourned

Arson attack at Dundalk Garda station case further adjourned

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A file is still being prepared for the DPP in the case of a 32 year old man accused of an arson attack at Dundalk Garda Station last month, the local district court was told last week.

Jason Corr who gave an address at the time of Glengat B&B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk is charged with two counts of causing criminal damage on August 18th last in relation to a marked and an unmarked garda vehicle.

Court Present Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said he was seeking a further adjournment as the DPP's directions aren't available yet.

After being told the defendant was consenting to the case being put back for four weeks, Judge Eirinn McKiernan further remanded him in custody to the 13th of October.

Dundalk woman admitted to shoplifting

Dundalk Democrat signs agreement with Google to bring Google Showcase to our readers

National paper issues apology to Louth senator after clothing critique

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media