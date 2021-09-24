Arson attack at Dundalk Garda station case further adjourned

Dundalk courthouse
A file is still being prepared for the DPP in the case of a 32 year old man accused of an arson attack at Dundalk Garda Station last month, the local district court was told last week.
Jason Corr who gave an address at the time of Glengat B&B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk is charged with two counts of causing criminal damage on August 18th last in relation to a marked and an unmarked garda vehicle.
Court Present Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said he was seeking a further adjournment as the DPP's directions aren't available yet.
After being told the defendant was consenting to the case being put back for four weeks, Judge Eirinn McKiernan further remanded him in custody to the 13th of October.
More News
John Morgan with his dog Jamie, Cllr Maeve Yore and Garda Kate Patterson and Garda Daragh Prior at the Make Way day launch at the Town Hall
Naomh Máirtín's Sam Mulroy, who was in superb form last weekend hitting 1-7 as his side defeated the Dreadnots. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.