24/09/2021

National paper issues apology to Louth senator after clothing critique

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Irish Mail on Sunday has issued an apology to Fianna Fáil politicians after a column criticised how they dressed at a recent think-in in Cavan.

The apology, issued in the most recent issue of the paper, comes after columnist Niamh Walsh hit out strongly at some of the outfits worn by Fianna Fáil, including Louth Senator Erin McGreehan.

Ms Walsh commented on what Senator McGreehan was wearing, which she described as a “tuxedo green dress” and that she should have “at the bare minimum run the iron over it”.

Speaking to the Democrat last week, Senator McGreehan said that the column was like a “knee in the gut” for her and that she wouldn't have expected someone to be so personal in print media.

“It was a real knee in the gu, like it took my breath away that someone could come in with a wrecking ball and be so personal in print media.”

There was significant reaction from public representatives, with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying tha that the comments were demeaning to women.

The apology stated that the column was “unfairly personal” and that it caused unneccesary upset.

The Irish Mail on Sunday said that they unreservedly withdraw the comments made, with both Ms Walsh, and the paper itself apologised “unreservedly” to those named in the piece.

