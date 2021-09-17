Dundalk Court: Trial for sexual assault

Dundalk courthouse
A 22 year old man accused of sexually assaulting a female in County Louth, has been formally returned for trial at the next sitting of Dundalk Circuit Court
The defendant - who can't be named due to reporting restrictions, is also accused of assaulting the complainant causing her harm, at the same location on the same date - May 25th 2019.
At Dundalk district court last Wednesday, Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent him forward on bail to Dundalk Circuit Court - sitting in Drogheda on the fifth of October.
