16/09/2021

Dundalk court: Man accused of dangerous driving

Dundalk court: Man accused of dangerous driving

A 29 year old South Armagh man accused of dangerous driving in north Louth, was unable to attend – as he is unable to travel south of the border as part of bail terms imposed by the High Court in Belfast, Dundalk district court was told last week.

The court also heard that Michael Fearon with an address at The Village, Jonesborough must wear an electronic tag as part of his bail.He had been due to appear on a charge of alleged dangerous driving at Carrickastuck, Hackballscross on June 22nd last.

His Defence barrister explained that his client is on High Court bail in Northern Ireland, which stipulates that he must wear an electronic tag and does not allow him to cross the border.

He added that an application would be made in two weeks time to relax the bail terms, with a view to allowing his client attend Dundalk District Court.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded the defendant in his absence to the 13th of October.

