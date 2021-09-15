Search

Dundalk man fined for abusive behaviour

A 31 year old man who behaved erratically on Francis Street in Dundalk and made rude gestures to Garda CCTV, last week apologised at the local district court for his behaviour.

The court was told Robert Murphy of Riverdale, Avenue Road, Dundalk was extremely intoxicated on August 13th last.

He was stumbling and was abusive to gardai, and was arrested as he was considered a danger to himself and others.

The defendant – who said “I’d just like to apologise” was fined €105 for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, while Judge Eirinn McKiernan marked a charge of being intoxicated in a public place, taken into consideration.

