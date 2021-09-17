'Get yourself a check-up with a doctor as we emerge from pandemic' - McGeough

Sinn Féin Councillor Pearse McGeough is urging people to ‘get a check-up’ as we emerge from pandemic restrictions.

Cllr McGeough said: “I have been touching base with constituents as we haven’t been on the doors in the past 18 months. In the rural areas especially, some have told me of their physical health concerns having been put on the back burner.

“While GP surgeries were operating a telephone or video consultation in order to stay in contact with their patients and kept non-Covid healthcare going under very challenging circumstances, some people I have spoken to didn’t want to ‘add to their burden’.

“Some lumps and bumps were dismissed as unimportant in the grand Covid scheme of things,” Cllr McGeough continued.

“I was with a gentleman recently who asked me to spread the word to people of the importance of these check-ups. Although things are still running at capacity in hospitals as the numbers remain high, your GP wants to hear from you, especially if you have symptoms or concerns no matter how small. Don’t put it off.

“Thanks to a prompt visit to his GP, this gentleman had a condition identified and is being treated. He cannot stress enough the importance of an early GP visit. Get your blood pressure checked and blood tests done just to make sure everything is ok. Your bloods determine your general state of health and also may identify problems early.

“Men are notoriously bad at discussing health problems but early detection is the key in many cases. I would urge all men over the age of 50 to get their prostrate checked. Ask your doctor for a PSA test and take it from there.”

Cllr McGeough also advised “as someone who knows and someone who is of a certain age, I would encourage everyone to visit their doctor at least once a year.

“We are coming out of a pandemic, this has been a challenging time for everyone in a plethora of ways but we must ensure that we take control of our own physical health. Don’t put it off.”