GALLERY: Leaving Cert results day joy for students across Dundalk

Leaving Cert students across Dundalk received their results last Friday. Here's a collection of photos from the day as students receive their CAO offers.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Seán Magill and Rebecca Lambe with Principal Alan Craven
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.