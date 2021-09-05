New bubble tea café to open in Dundalk soon

A new bubble tea café is set to open in Dundalk
A new bubble tea café is set to open in the Marshes Shopping Centre soon, with signage now in place in the centre.
Teatopon, a bubble tea café, has appeared in the Marshes Shopping Centre with signage in place saying the café is set to open in "Summer 2021".
Photos of the new café show that they are set to offer a variety of tea's, including passionfruit tea, mango yogurt tea, green tea and roasted milk tea.
A poster for the new bubble tea café
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.