Joy as students across Dundalk receive their Leaving Cert results this morning

There was delight across Dundalk as sixth-year students received their Leaving Cert results online or in schools across the town.

The results, which were released online at 10am this morning, were determined by a mix of Accredited (predicted) Grades and the exams themselves.

At the Marist, Bláthnaid McEntegart, who wants to study nursing, said that she was “so happy” with her results this morning, and that the wait for her results was the worst part.

“I wasn’t even nervous this morning, it was more that I wanted to get them just to get it over with,” said Ms McEntergart, adding that predicted grades eased some of the stress of the Leaving Cert.

“I think with the predicted grades it eased it [stress] a wee bit so you weren’t as stressed going in, but obviously you want to do your best.”

Catriona Browne with her daughter Bláthnaid

Stephen Doyle, who hopes to study Agricultural Science, said he’s happy the Leaving Cert process is over but that he enjoyed the craic about the school.

Principal Alan Craven said that the entire school is delighted with the achievement of the Leaving Cert students this year.

“Overall, I think we’re really happy for our students, really proud of their level of achievement and there’s a great excitement in the staff room at the moment about that,” said Mr Craven.

He heaped praise on the students who took on Leaving Cert Applied for their achievements in the programme.

“If I can say a special word as well, we’re in second year of LCA and our LCA students and their level of achievement.”

“Over half the class received distinctions.”

According to Mr Craven, 2021 is the fifth year where the average results in the Marist have increased, with at least one student getting over 600 points and a substantial number getting over 500.

Principal Alan Craven with Stephen Doyle checking his results

There was excitement in the air at St Louis this morning as well, with students gathering in the sunken tennis court to receive their results and meet friends.

Eva Harmon, a former head girl who is planning on studying engineering at NUI Galway, said she was delighted with her results and that the stress is now gone.

“I’m delighted! It’s just such a relief, the stress is gone,” said Ms Harmon.

“The courses now come out on Tuesday, so still a little bit of anxiety now for Tuesday but I feel I should be okay.”

Ms Harmon said that she found the process of the exams, with a mix of accredited grades and the exam much less stressful, knowing that she had a fallback with accredited grades.

“I thought it was a much better system, anytime I felt in any way overwhelmed, it was just such a nice thing to fall back on.”

“It adds a little bit of stress to the class tests, cause they actually mean something but no I fell like it’s a much better system overall.”

Students Julie Guinan and Eva Harmon with Vice Principal Mary Gilmore, Principal Michelle Dolan and sixth-year head Brenda Murphy at St Louis Leaving Cert results morning

Michelle Dolan, Principal of St Louis, said that she was delighted for all her sixth-year students for the work they put in despite the difficulties that Covid-19 has posed.

“Like everyone else, it’s quite a challenging experience over the last two years,” said Ms Dolan.

“These girls were an incredible bunch when they came in first-year, six years ago, and they really met their full potential or exceeded from our experience.”

Ms Dolan praised the wonderful cultures throughout the year, and the new-Irish who have also exceeded expectations.

“A lot of new Irish girls who have only been in the country for a few years who have completely exceeded their own expectations. [There’s] a wonderful mix of cultures and experiences for everybody.”

Ms Dolan also praised school staff for their work on the accredited grades process, saying that they all worked hard and did their best to ensure that it was fair for every student.

A helpline is currently being operated by the National Parents Council - Post-Primary for students and parents to receive advice from a guidance counsellor regarding exam results.

This helpline can be accessed on 1800 265 165 and will remain open after the first round of CAO offers on Tuesday September 7th.

The viewing of scripts of examination material will operate between 5pm on September 7th and 8pm September 8th for exams marked online.

In-school script viewing will take place on Saturday September 11th, to allow for students to examine their work and appeal results if necessary.