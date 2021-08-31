FAI's announcement of equal pay for women’s and men’s teams  welcomed by Louth senator

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement by the FAI that Ireland’s senior men’s and women’s international teams will receive equal pay in match fees with immediate effect.
Senator McGreehan commented: “This is fantastic news and a long time coming.
"Well done to all the stakeholders involved and to all our women players who have pushed for this.
"The equal pay deal shows us to be a progressive footballing nation.
"Anyone who wears the green jersey is an inspiration and a role model to all.”
The Republic of Ireland joins England, Brazil, Australia, Norway and New Zealand with football associations that pay their female and male footballers equally for representing their nation.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.