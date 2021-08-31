Search our Archive

31/08/2021

FAI's announcement of equal pay for women’s and men’s teams  welcomed by Louth senator

FAI's announcement of equal pay for women’s and men’s teams  welcomed by Louth senator

Reporter:

Reporter

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement by the FAI that Ireland’s senior men’s and women’s international teams will receive equal pay in match fees with immediate effect.  

Senator McGreehan commented: “This is fantastic news and a long time coming.

"Well done to all the stakeholders involved and to all our women players who have pushed for this.

"The equal pay deal shows us to be a progressive footballing nation.

"Anyone who wears the green jersey is an inspiration and a role model to all.”  

The Republic of Ireland joins England, Brazil, Australia, Norway and New Zealand with football associations that pay their female and male footballers equally for representing their nation. 

Paralympic gold for Dundalk's Eve McCrystal and cycling partner Katie-George Dunlevy

Dundalk's live performance industry calls for quicker reopening as govt prepares to end Covid-19 restrictions

APPEAL: Distinctive ring found at top Irish tourist spot

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media