JOB ALERT: Ted Brennan Motors hiring Body Shop Repair Specialist
Ted Brennan Motors in Corrintra, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan are hiring.
Required
Skilled Body Shop Repair Specialist
Job requirements: Ability to work as part of a team
Punctual and hardworking,
Previous experience required
Call 00353429740618 or Email: info@tedbrennanmotors. ie
