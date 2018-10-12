JOBS ALERT: Production Operatives roles in Carrickmacross

Vacancies: Production Operatives, Carrickmacross

Kerry Foods are now taking applications for a number of exciting vacancies for flexible part time Production operatives to join our site in Carrickmacross!

At the site we create and manufacture millions of frozen ready meals every week for a number of high street retailers, these include Chinese, Thai and Italian meals and also includes well-known brands such as Sharwoods. The highly automated site employs over 500 people who support one of the most successful sites in the group. So to help, we are in need of a number of night shift operatives to support the production of these delicious products.

You will pack relevant product, manage stock levels, ensure waste is recycled correctly and managed and ensure correct labelling, whilst ensuring product is palletised correctly. You will work as part of a dedicated team to ensure that the products are prepared and packed ready for the customer contract

What's in it for you?

A permanent contract and paying a high hourly rate of pay with shift allowance and the chance to work flexibly. This role would offer a minimum of 16 hours per week. Allowing you to earn extra cash on your days off.

Does this sounds Interesting to you? Then we would love you to apply!

To apply please send your latest CV and any relevant details to kerryfoods.recruitment@kerryfoods.co.uk

In the subject heading enter, Application – Production Operative/Carrickmacross

or

Collect an application form from the security desk