JOBS ALERT: Office admin role at Agro Merchants Group

Experienced senior stock office administrator

REQUIRED: For busy stock office in Agro Merchants Group (Lough Egish site)

The successful candidate will be required to work a Tuesday to Saturday day shift. They will be responsible for all aspects of stock control, liaising with customers, management, staff and transport personnel, as well as carrying out other general office duties.

Excellent communication and computer skills are essential as well as good attention to detail and a high level of accuracy. 2 to 3 years' experience in a similar position with knowledge of Index or similar Warehouse Management Software would be a definite advantage for the role. Agro Merchants Group is an equal opportunities employer.

To apply please email a copy of your C.V. to Siobhan.Ryan@agromerchants.com or post to:

Siobhan Ryan - HR Manager, Agro Merchants Castleblayney Ltd, Monaghan Road, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.