The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
Friday 11th November
1. Trap 5 MOSS ROW JEMMY 21.68 Owned & trained by Seamus Nugent
2. Trap 4 CAYDANS DESTINY 29.41 Owned & trained by Sean Maxwell
3. Trap 5 DO IT NIDGE 21.73 Owned & trained by Ray White
4. Trap 2 HOWELL REBEL 29.21 Owned & trained by Claire O’Reilly
5. Trap 2 MENTORS MAGIC 21.69 Owned by Master Harry Kinsella & trained by Martin Lanney
6. Trap 2 BRACE FOR IMPACT 21.57 Owned by Niall Og O’Donnell & trained by Graham Kelly
7. Trap 1 RUSSIAN JET 28.76 Owned by Georgina Gibbons & trained by Declan Crossan
8. Trap 6 IZZYS JESSIE 21.55 Owned & trained by Ann Breslin
Saturday 12th November
1. Trap 6 NANCYS LAD 21.77 Owned by The-Lyric-Racing-Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney
2. Trap 6 DALEROAD WILL 21.60 Owned by Stephen Townsley & trained by Martin Lanney
3. Trap 4 SHELONE KING 28.81 Owned & trained by Patrick Sheehy & Patrick Malone
4. Trap 6 BRIGANDS COVE 29.14 Owned & trained by Colm Lawrence
5. Trap 2 CROWS ROAD 28.47 Owned & trained by Ignatius Hampsey & Master Daire O’Donnell
6. Trap 2 BLING BLING ZOE 29.01 Owned & trained by Paul McDonnell
7. Trap 2 FRIDAYS STYLE 28.89 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
8. Trap 3 FOGGY BOTTOM 21.31 Owned & trained by Laurence Jones
9. Trap 5 OCEES BUD 28.65 Owned by Margaret Kelly and Pascal Sage & trained by Patrick Kelly
