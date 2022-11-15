Search

15 Nov 2022

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Early morning greyhound racing to begin in Waterford

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Reporter:

reporter

15 Nov 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday 11th November

1.  Trap 5    MOSS ROW JEMMY    21.68   Owned & trained by Seamus Nugent

2.  Trap 4    CAYDANS DESTINY   29.41    Owned & trained by Sean Maxwell

3.  Trap 5    DO IT NIDGE            21.73    Owned & trained by Ray White

4.  Trap 2    HOWELL REBEL         29.21    Owned & trained by Claire O’Reilly

5.  Trap 2    MENTORS MAGIC      21.69    Owned by Master Harry Kinsella & trained by Martin Lanney

6.  Trap 2    BRACE FOR IMPACT  21.57     Owned by Niall Og O’Donnell & trained by Graham Kelly

7.  Trap 1    RUSSIAN JET            28.76    Owned by Georgina Gibbons & trained by Declan Crossan

8.  Trap 6    IZZYS JESSIE           21.55    Owned & trained by Ann Breslin

Inside Track: O’Donnell and his team turn it around

Joe Carroll: Cooley going strong but Mary’s bow out of provincial series

Saturday 12th November

1.  Trap 6    NANCYS LAD         21.77  Owned by The-Lyric-Racing-Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney

2.  Trap 6    DALEROAD WILL   21.60   Owned by Stephen Townsley & trained by Martin Lanney

3.  Trap 4    SHELONE KING     28.81   Owned & trained by Patrick Sheehy & Patrick Malone

4.  Trap 6    BRIGANDS COVE   29.14   Owned & trained by Colm Lawrence

5.  Trap 2    CROWS ROAD       28.47   Owned & trained by Ignatius Hampsey & Master Daire O’Donnell

6.  Trap 2    BLING BLING ZOE 29.01   Owned & trained by Paul McDonnell

7.  Trap 2    FRIDAYS STYLE     28.89   Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

8.  Trap 3    FOGGY BOTTOM    21.31   Owned & trained by Laurence Jones

9.  Trap 5    OCEES BUD          28.65   Owned by Margaret Kelly and Pascal Sage & trained by Patrick Kelly

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media