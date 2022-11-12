Search

12 Nov 2022

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Winter League produces some top class scoring

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Winter League produces some top class scoring

Mannan Castle Golf Course

12 Nov 2022 12:00 PM

MANNAN CASTLE

Some great scores produced by those who played in our Halloween Bank Holiday 2 Person Team Open.  The weather didn’t cooperate, but the rain definitely didn’t hamper the winning duo, a member/visitor combination of Dermot Carpenter and Mulpeter Ross with 45pts.

Winter League Week 2 Results: Div 1 Eugene Molloy (PH  10) 33pts, Div 2 John Rouiller (PH 17) 34pts, Div 3 Sean Finnegan (PH 25) 31pts.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

It was a day of excellent scoring on Tuesday in the seniors 13-hole competition with no less than five players having 30 points or more.

David MacGuinness had six pars and a birdie 2 on his card, but a no score on the eleventh proved to be his undoing. His final score of 33 points was two short of what he required.

Peter Marquis had nine 3 pointers and four 2 pointers on his card for a total of 35 points. It was an error free round and a fully deserved victory for Peter.

David Flynn recovered from a 1 pointer on the first hole to record seven 3 pointers on his card and a total of 32 points for third place.

Senior Results 1st November -13 Holes: 1st Peter Marquis (28) 35pts, 2nd David MacGuinness (21) 33pts, 3rd David Flynn (25) 32pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

There may have been a reduced field for this week's competition, but Rita O'Loughlin wasn't to know that and didn't hold back one bit. Consistent shooting over 13 holes, including three pars and a lovely birdie on the 8th produced a score of 30 points to take top spot by a healthy margin.

Despite the inclement weather, the Ladies Winter League continues apace with some terrific individual performances helping all the teams to get off to a great start.  Individual prizes are up for grabs as well as team prizes so keep playing for yourself and for your team.

