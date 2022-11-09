Search

09 Nov 2022

Kids in Louth urged to enter Animal Welfare Awareness Day art competition

Reporter:

Jason Newman

09 Nov 2022 6:30 PM

To mark the huge importance of Animal Welfare Awareness Day, Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue T.D. has announced a nationwide art competition for primary school pupils aged 10, 11 and 12 years of age.

Children interested in taking part are asked to draw or paint their favourite animal using whatever design they like, photograph it via smartphone and get a parent or guardian to submit the picture via email to ArtCompetition@agriculture. gov.ie along with your name, school, and age before 5pm on 21 November 2022.

Winners will be announced shortly after the closing date. Five winners will be selected from all entries received and the judging panel will be headed by ISPCA ambassador Rosanna Davison.

The prizes for the five winners is a Dublin Zoo family pass for 2023 and goodie bag. All participants will receive an online certificate of participation.

The competition opens today, 7 November, and closes on 21 November 2022. Winners and their families will be invited to a special event in Farmleigh House on 8 December to receive their prize from Minister McConalogue plus very special guests.

 Commenting on Animal Welfare Awareness Day, Minister McConalogue said:

“Animal welfare is important to all of us, working together to do the best we can for animals under our care, including animals on the farm or pets at home. Animal welfare is a key aspect of my Department, along with the many other organisations and individuals currently working to protect animal welfare across Ireland.

"This is why my Department provides funding to so many animal welfare charities doing great work in Ireland to both protect animals and educate people in the care of animals.

“On 8 December, I will be announcing new funding for animal welfare charities under the Department’s animal welfare grants programme, building on the record €3.7m we provided to charities last December.”

“Young people today are the pet owners, farmers and the veterinarians of tomorrow. I encourage primary school pupils aged 10, 11 and 12 across the country to show their support for Animal Welfare Awareness Day, and their love of animals of all shapes and sizes, by entering their artwork into this competition. I look forward to meeting the winners at a really exciting event on 8 December. I encourage everyone to mark Animal Welfare Awareness Day on 8 December in their own way too.”  

 So, get out your paper, draw your favourite animal and enter your animal art to this competition!

 

Terms and conditions of entry:

One entry per participant

Artwork should be completed on an A4 sheet of paper

Entries will only be accepted via email from a parent or guardian

Submit a photograph of your artwork via email to: ArtCompetition@agriculture. gov.ie

Artwork entries may be used in social media promotions of Animal Welfare Awareness Day

Five winners will be chosen by the judging panel

Judges’ decision will be final

Data privacy information and terms and conditions available on Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine website

All entrants’ data will be deleted on 12 December 2022.

Local News

