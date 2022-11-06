Search

06 Nov 2022

Teagasc Ballyhaise students graduate

Teagasc Ballyhaise has a partnership with Dundalk Institute of Technology

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Nov 2022 5:00 PM

Above: Marianne Lyons, Assistant Principal, Ballyhaise College; Heather Humphreys, TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development and Social Protection; Gearóid Kennedy, Overall Winner, Student of the Year Award; Dr Anne-Marie Butler, Head of Education, Teagasc and John Kelly, Principal of Ballyhaise College, Teagasc

Awards and certificates were presented by Minister for Rural and Community Development and Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD to over 80 Level 6 graduates of Teagasc Ballyhaise College, County Cavan. The graduation took place on Thursday, 27th October 2022 and included graduates that studied from September 2021 to July 2022. 

Minister Heather Humphreys TD outlined that in the last two years numbers of students completing certificates with Teagasc Ballyhaise have remained strong. She said; “Over 2,300 certificates have been received by graduates since the autumn of 2017 and this year we have a further 80 Level 6 certificates being received by graduates”. She added that the college has a long history of delivering education and with its partnership with Dundalk IT, students can progress to degree level. 

The Minister also reminded those present about the importance of building sustainability into all aspects of our agricultural production and how important education is in ensuring this happens. She reminded those present on the importance of innovation and the adoption of digitisation and smart farming in their business in achieving our emission reduction targets. The Minister welcomed the €3 million funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, (DAFM) for new student accommodation and updated those present on the night that the planning application has just be lodged with Cavan County Council for this development.  

Principal of Teagasc Ballyhaise College, John Kelly pointed out that in the early years of the college, less than 40 students attended the college each year. This academic year, 255 students enrolled on first year courses with over 800 learners attending the various courses on offer in the college. He added that working with educational partners in the region was important for developing new education programmes and included CMETB and DkIT. Indeed a new part time degree was now on offer in DkIT and is delivered in conjunction with Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College.

Head of Education in Teagasc, Dr Anne-Marie Butler congratulated graduates and their families on their achievements and this important milestone in their agricultural education. She added; “I encourage you to continue your professional development, engage with Teagasc education and advisory services, and continue to build your network of support as it is a very powerful stepping stone for your personal and career development.”

Overall student of year from 2021 went to Gearóid Kennedy, who also received his Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Forestry. Gearóid Kennedy is from Cuilin Fearais, Paulstown Road, Gowran, Co Kilkenny.

Marianne Lyons, Assistant Principal of Teagasc Ballyhaise, congratulated Gearóid, acknowledging the great example that he has shown to all. She said; “He showed a strong academic performance. He contributed positively to their class and coupled this with a very successful practical work placement with his host. He clearly demonstrated that he was an exceptional student and worthy of the prize.” 

