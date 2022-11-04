Lidl Trolley Dash offers Louth shoppers chance to win Christmas food shop for €1

Lidl Ireland has teamed up with celebrity duo Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian to announce the return of Trolley Dash. The retailers biggest and most loved fundraiser of the year that offers shoppers the opportunity to win their entire Christmas food shop for just €1, in aid of charity partner Jigsaw.

Every store across the country will have one winner who will be challenged to a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around their local Lidl store to grab as much of their Christmas shopping as possible in just two minutes. Tickets will go on sale in all Lidl stores across Ireland on Saturday 12 November for two weeks only.

100% of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Jigsaw, whose mission is to support youth mental health in Ireland. Jigsaw provides vital support to more than 250,000 people in schools, communities, workplaces and clubs across Ireland, whether that be a listening ear, giving expert mental health advice and offering families, teachers, and those who support young people ways to cope.

Running for its 8th year Lidl’s Trolley Dash has raised more than €2million for charity partners since its inception. Commenting at the launch Brian Dowling highlighted that all the funds raised from the Trolley Dash ticket sales, go to Lidl’s charity partner.

“It’s fantastic to see Lidl Ireland continue to support its communities through initiatives like the Trolley Dash. 175 lucky shoppers will get the chance to bag their Christmas shopping for just €1, and with ALL proceeds from ticket sales going directly to Jigsaw we are thrilled to be part of this festive fundraiser”.

Commenting on the Launch Elaine O’Connor, Head of CSR, Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland highlighted that Trolley Dash is one of Lidl’s most important local fundraising activities of the year.

“We are delighted to announce the return of our annual Christmas fundraiser - Trolley Dash. For two weeks from the 12th of November customers will have the chance to buy tickets to enter to be in with the chance to win the “golden ticket” to take part in a supermarket style sweep against the clock. Every store will have a winner and its only €1 to enter the draw.

We have raised over €2million for our charity partners through the Trolley Dash initiative and last year alone we raised more than €280,000 for Jigsaw who we have been working with since 2018. We hope that this year will be the biggest yet and we would encourage all customers to get involved as every store has a winner.”

Every Lidl store in the country will be picking one winner at random to complete a dash in their store, and with previous dashes valued well into the hundreds, customers are encouraged to get into stores from Saturday to secure their entry. Tickets will be sold at Lidl checkouts nationwide between from Saturday 12 November until Sunday 27 November and shoppers can purchase as many tickets as they wish in support of Jigsaw.

Speaking about Lidl’s Trolley Dash this year, Joseph Duffy, CEO of Jigsaw said: “On behalf of the team at Jigsaw I would like to say thank you to Lidl Ireland for their ongoing support and for the opportunity to be part of the Trolly Dash initiative again this Christmas. Through our ongoing partnership with Lidl Ireland over the last four years the generosity of its staff and customers exceeds all expectations every year.

This year, the festive season brings its own unique challenges and the significant funds raised from Trolley Dash will continue to make a huge difference to the welfare of future generations we support through our foundation. The support from Lidl Ireland makes that possible.”

All winners will be contacted directly by their local store and invited to take part in the Lidl Trolley Dash at their Lidl store, before store opening. This gives the participants a clean run at the aisles to grab as many items on their Christmas shopping list as they can. Dashes will take place on Saturday 3 December and Saturday 10 December.

For more information about Lidl’s Trolley Dash competition and terms and conditions, see https://www.lidl.ie/trolleydash.