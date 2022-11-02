Search

02 Nov 2022

Greenore Golf Notes: Ladies receive their 2022 trophies

Greenore Golf Notes: Ladies receive their 2022 trophies

Greenore Lady Captain Rita Mulligan presenting the 2022 trophies and cups

02 Nov 2022 4:00 PM

Cup and Trophy Winners 2022
Hunter Moore Cup: Antoinette Shields
Mansfield Cup: Antoinette Shields
Green Trophy: Rosemary Hanratty
Centenary Trophy: Ann McArdle
McHugh Cup: Aoife McKevitt
Clarke Cup: Kay McCartan
Roslin Cup: Ines Ulloa Moreno
Past Captains Cup: Kay McCartan
Golfer of Year: Kay McCartan
​Special Competition: Jane Fegan
Golf Ireland Bronze Medal: Ann Davey
Golf Ireland Silver Medal: Kay McCartan

Thursday 20 October 2022 Open s/f
Winner: Kay McCartan (10) 35pts
​Runner Up: Monica Mullen (30) 35pts

Saturday 22 October 2022  
Winner: Kate Dullaghan (36) 38PTS
Runner Up: Anne McDonnell (28) 38pts

Thursday 27 October Open s/f
Winner: Fionnuala Gaffney (36) 40pts

Saturday 29th October 2022 12-hole s/f White Elephant
Winner: Clodagh McCarthy (12) 26pts

