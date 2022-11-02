Gallery: Punters Bar Golf Outing 2022

Conditions for golf may not have been the best in recent weeks as a mix of wintery cold weather and constant heavy downpours have descended on courses across the county.
However that didn't stop avid golf fans from the Punters Bar, who braved the elements to enjoy a wonderful competition, sponsored by Bar One Racing.
Below are a selection of photos captured by our photographer Arthur Kinahan, as he caught the many happy faces competing in the outing as they made their way to the first tee. Can you see anyone you recognize? Don't forget to tag them in the comments across our social media channels.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.