Sport Ireland announces €41,500 boost for sports and physical activity measures in Louth

Sport Ireland has today announced an allocation of €41,500 in funding for sport and physical activity measures across Louth through the Local Sports Partnership Network, Cara, and Sport Ireland. The Louth allocation is part of an overall national investment package of €6.1m.

The investment aims to engage communities across the country, focusing on people living in disadvantaged communities, people with a disability, women and girls, and people who are educationally disadvantaged. Inclusion is a core value within sport, with sports inclusion disability projects also being prioritised within the funding.

The funding is disseminated into three areas; 1) Community Sports & Physical Activities Hubs (CSPAHs); 2) National Sport Education & Training and 3) Sports Measures for Disadvantaged Communities. A particular emphasis is placed on implementing programmes to promote physical activity, making sport and physical activity accessible to people from diverse backgrounds, people with a disability and the development of programmes to address transitions and drop out from physical activity.

Under CSPAHs, €30,000 has been allocated to Louth Local Sports Partnership. The objective of the CSPAHs is to bring local people together and provide a home for local clubs and sports organisations.

A further €5,000 has been allocated to Louth Local Sports Partnership under the volunteer supports initiative. This initiative aims to successfully identify and assist targeted individuals who are volunteering in disadvantaged communities or with people with disabilities to gain community sport and physical activity leadership skills e.g., as coaches, leaders, referees, committee members etc.

This fund will also be used to support community coaching programmes or to support standalone training opportunities to support targeted volunteers. This project will contribute to the development of confidence amongst participants, and eventually in the community through the subsequent volunteer sport development work carried out by participants.

€6,500 has also been allocated under the Girls Get Active funding stream. This funding stream supports Local Sports Partnerships in the design and delivery of specific programmes. These programmes are designed specifically with teenage girls and are based on the key principles outlined in the Girls Get Active Research Report for the successful implementation of programmes for this target group.

Making the announcement today, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers TD said: “I am delighted to announce this significant investment of Dormant Accounts Funding to develop and promote participation initiatives aimed at disadvantaged communities.

"A few weeks ago, I had the privilege of launching a new €2m. fund for the provision by sports clubs of sport opportunities for people with disabilities. Today’s announcement of a further €6.1m. of Dormant Accounts funding will enable us to provide further targeted measures to make sport available for all, not just for those that have easier access to sports facilities or can afford it."

Welcoming news of the funding, local Fianna Fáil Senator McGreehan said “I am delighted to welcome this significant investment of Dormant Accounts Funding to develop and promote participation initiatives across the constituency. In Government, Fianna Fáil is committed to making sport available for all, not just for those that have easier access to sports facilities or can afford it and I am really excited about the range and variability in this programme.

"Accessibility, availability, and opportunity are components to the Dormant Accounts Funding, with this investment showcasing the importance of increasing activity levels for people in Ireland."