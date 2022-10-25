Search

25 Oct 2022

Water outages in parts of Dundalk due to burst pipe

25 Oct 2022 12:30 PM

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Irish Water said it is working with Louth County Council to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers following a burst watermain on Castle Road in Dundalk.

The burst is causing outages and low pressure for customers in the following areas: Seatown, Newry Road, Demense, Castletown Road, Dowdallshill, Ballymascanlon, Bellurgan, Jenkinstown and Dundalk.

Crews are on the ground working on the repairs and every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible. 

Repairs are expected to be completed by 6pm this evening. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for water to refill the network and normal supply to restore to all customers.  

Speaking about the repair works Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water, said: “The repairs in the Dundalk area are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.  

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to repair the burst and return normal water supply.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from Irish Water for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. 

Their customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For further updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

