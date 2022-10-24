Search

24 Oct 2022

Disruption to rail services in Dundalk this Bank Holiday weekend

Engineering works taking place

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Oct 2022 9:30 PM

Irish Rail have advised that rail journeys from Dundalk will be affected this bank holiday weekend, due to engineering works taking place.

Irish Rail say that line improvements works will take place between Belfast and Howth Junction and Donaghmede/Howth stations on Saturday 29, Sunday 30 and Monday 31 October.

There will be no train service between Belfast and Howth Junction and Donaghmede/Howth. The following arrangements will apply:

  • Enterprise services: Bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Belfast, calling at Drogheda, Dundalk, Newry and Belfast. Connections from Newry to Portadown will operate on selected services.
  • Dundalk/Drogheda services: The following stations are closed for train services: Dundalk, Drogheda, Laytown, Gormonston, Balbriggan, Skerries, Rush & Lusk and Donabate. A limited bus transfer service will operate between Drogheda and Connolly, calling at Balbriggan and Donabate only.

Irish Rail advise that customers check its Journey Planner prior to travel.

