Disruption to rail services in Dundalk this Bank Holiday weekend
Irish Rail have advised that rail journeys from Dundalk will be affected this bank holiday weekend, due to engineering works taking place.
Irish Rail say that line improvements works will take place between Belfast and Howth Junction and Donaghmede/Howth stations on Saturday 29, Sunday 30 and Monday 31 October.
There will be no train service between Belfast and Howth Junction and Donaghmede/Howth. The following arrangements will apply:
Irish Rail advise that customers check its Journey Planner prior to travel.
An emotional Amy Broadhurst is presented with the Boxer of the Tournament trophy during the EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships at the Budva Sports Centre in Budva, Montenegro
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.