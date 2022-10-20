Inside Track: Carroll’s eye for a score vital as Mary’s close 27-year gap

Those who thought Ronan Carroll was being taken along to Sunday’s senior championship final replay just for the ride, wearing the No 19 jersey when it could have been 39, were sadly mistaking. They couldn’t have been aware of what had happened the previous week.

Turning over three points in arrears, having led by six at an early stage, Mary’s needed a quick second half fix at Clan na Gael Park.

Cathal Murray and his sideline crew saw Carroll as one who could provide it, springing him from the bench to bat at full-forward. The move yielded an instant return, Mary’s hauling Newtown Blues back with three good points, with Carroll getting among the marksmen.

The sides finished level that day, Daire McConnon bookending the game with a well-taken goal early on and then completing the scoring with the point late on to level the sides.

Sunday’s replay, switched to St Brigid’s Park late in the week, had similarities with the drawn match. It was fiercely contested, oozing with good football and excitement; it saw Mary’s make another brilliant start, and it was in the melting pot right to the finish.

And, yes, Ronan Carroll was again a major player, making an even more valuable contribution than he had the previous week.

As Mary’s took charge having turned over one point in arrears, it was their replacement full-forward who made a difference where it mattered most – on the scoreboard.

He kicked four wonderful points from play, his tally helping Mary’s into a six-point lead with Big Ben telling us there was less than ten of the regulation 30 minutes remaining.

This game, however, had similarities to Mary’s semi-final with Naomh Mairtin. That day the referee added ten minutes stoppage time – on Sunday, Kevin Brady, taking a leaf it seemed from the drawn match’s official by making players earn their frees, let proceedings go on for even longer.

It was in this time that Blues, once again, showed the fighting spirit for which they are renowned.

And what we had was a finish that must have left those who vacated St Brigid’s Park when it seemed Mary’s were home and hosed cursing their poor decision.

Blues’ fightback began with a goal from a penalty. Well, it wasn’t exactly from a penalty. James McGillic made a brilliant stop from Emmet Carolan, but could do nothing to prevent the Blues’ defender from belting the ball to the net from the rebound.

McGillic was extra busy after that as Blues laid siege on his goals. He could only breathe a sigh of relief when a dropping ball in the square was boxed narrowly over the bar.

But after that he really distinguished himself by making a terrific goal-line stop with time almost up, denying Blues a goal that would have given them extra-time, and maybe even a win.

Blues were gallant losers, Mary’s deserved winners. The only surprise about the win is that it’s taken such a long time in coming around. Since last winning the Joe Ward – Brendan Kerin captaining the 1995 side – Mary’s have been beaten in four finals, two of which they appeared to have in their grasp only to have them snatched off them.

Ronan Carroll, Darren Clarke and Robbie Leavy apart, this side has a youthful look about it. There’s back-up as well, provided by this year’s under-17 championship-winning side. And it could be that there’ll be a fair sprinkling of the team on Mickey Harte’s National League squad.

Blues’ Ciaran Downey is a shoo-in for county team duty, but age is against Andy McDonnell and Colm Judge. This trio, along with Jamie Kelly, did most to swing it their side’s way. All were genuine contenders – with Carroll – for the match-of-the-match award.