RJ Callaghan keen to stress the role of whole community in Ardee's victory

At the fifth time of asking, having lost out at the final hurdle in 1997, 2003, 2016 and as recently as 2020, Ardee St Marys finally got their hands back on the Joe Ward Cup on Sunday afternoon. Thus, ending their 27-year drought.

There was mix of relief, but largely euphoria as their large travelling support descended on the field to congratulate the group of men that had done something that at times felt like the impossible. Bring home the Senior crown.

The honour of lifting the cup fell to their captain RJ Callaghan, who by all accounts is rarely lost for words. That was until succumbing to the emotions that winning a county final can bring upon a player.

“Honestly, words cannot describe these feelings” stressed the 31-year-old. “The whole team are just overcome with emotions, having seen the scenes here afterwards. The amount of Blue and white streaming out onto the pitch was superb.

“As I said in my post-match speech, it is not often I am speechless or stuck for words, but I am on this occasion. It is just an incredible achievement and I’m so proud of everyone that was involved. This is just an unbelievable moment.”

And it was a well-earned moment of glory, Ardee having come out on top following two titanic contests against an experienced Newtown Blues outfit.

Despite an early goal from Ciaran Keenan, the Drogheda men fought back strongly, keeping St Marys scoreless for 17 minutes. By the break it was the 2019 champions that led by a point.

But having come from further behind after an even stronger start a week earlier in the Clans, Ardee never doubted themselves for a minute. Callaghan knew they needed to get of the blocks quick to defeat such top-class opposition.

“We made it clear to ourselves that the Blues are a super football team. No matter how far ahead we get, they are going to get back into it.

“We said at half time, we were exactly where we want to be as there was only a kick of a ball in it. It was always going to be about that next 15 minutes, the third quarter and that’s how it turned out.

Central to their third quarter renaissance was taking control of midfield. Andy McDonnell and Chris Reid were winning anything that came near the centre of the field in the first half, but after the break Ardee were a different animal.

They managed to turnover the Blues from their own kickouts on five occasions throughout the half and used this dominance to regain control of this final. As a midfielder, RJ played a big role in this revival, yet it was his forwards that he wanted to praise.

“Around the middle, both sides had their time on top. But once we started winning the breaks from kickouts and got running at them, our forwards were just fantastic. Be it their turnovers or their many runs.

“That 10 to 15 minute period on top was hugely important and we targeted this at half time, we set that as our goal. Go really hard and put it up the Blues. Thankfully we were able to do just that.”

Just walking around the pitch in Dowdallshill following the end of the final, it was easy to sense just how much this victory meant to everyone in the town. There was plenty of cheers and happy faces still celebrating, long after most neutrals and even some Ardee fans, had hit the road.

This was clearly not lost on their captain, who felt it was important to stress that it was not just the players and the coaching staff that had helped bring Joe Ward back to Ardee. Everyone in the town, big or small contributions, had their part to play.

“This is 27 years in the making” he exclaimed. "From the club and the town as a whole, the support we received was huge.

“The club is in a great place, our Ladies team were unlucky in the Intermediate final, our U15s were unlucky over the weekend too. And of course, our minors took the county crown last week.

“There is a great sense of community. Everybody is part of this, so this is such a huge achievement for all us. It is a very emotional time right now, but it is important to stress that point. Everybody was a part of this.”

Celebrations are sure to still be in full swing for some, even as you read this paper. However, there is little time to reflect on local glory for the players.

This Sunday they will represent the county in the Leinster Club Championship, with Longford Champion Colmcilee making the trip to Pairc Mhuire (Throw in 2:30PM).

Could this group be in for prolonged winter of football? Only time will tell, but at the very least their confidence will be sky high.