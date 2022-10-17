Ronan Carroll heaps praise on youth for rejuvenating Ardee Football

It is tough coming back from adversity in sport. Ardee St Marys had lost four finals since last lifting the jewel in Louth GAA’s crown back in 1995.

Four finals had come and past by, without the Senior title returning to the town. Playing in three of those finals was veteran attacker Ronan Carroll. All those losses had made him wonder if his day in the sunshine would ever arrive.

“I thought it would never come; I really did” he admitted.

“2003 was my first final, I was only 17. Back then I thought it was only a matter of time before Joe Ward would come to Ardee. In the end it nearly took 20 years.

“If somebody had of said to me back in 2003, you would have to wait until 2022 for this cup to come back to Ardee I would have laughed at you. We always had the gulf of talent, always had the ability and potential. But we never fulfilled it.

“This team, we knew had something special, something that was just clicking. I’ve been dreaming of this day for a long time. I’m struggling to really comprehend just how delighted I really am.”

A big part of the club’s success in recent years has been the side’s perfect mix of youth and experience. The likes of Carroll and Darren Clarke had been soldiering for many years and are a fountain of knowledge for those coming through the ranks.

The 37-year-old was keen to praise the next generation’s winning mentality. This he feels brought a lift to the panel, along with an edge to their game which they were missing.

“It’s the younger generation making the difference, the lads in their 20s. Those lads have some serious energy, a serious attitude. They just keep on going.

“They have a winning mentality and that is something that lifted us older guys, brought us to the next level. They’ve won it all through underage, 13, 14, 16, Minor, U20, the whole lot.

“They were a breath of fresh air, rejuvenated the team and then the lads in the line just put everything together. Put the last pieces of the puzzle together.”

Carroll was not in the dressing room as his side discussed how they were going to turn the game around, having trailed at the break. Instead, he was preparing himself for an appearance off the bench.

He would put in a performance for the ages, grabbing four points, all at pivotal times to make sure he was finally going to receive the Senior medal he had craved for so long.

“I knew I was coming on at half time, I knew I had to try and make a difference. I was just hoping I would get a few chances. Lucky enough, I got my hands on it a couple of times and swung it over the bar. That was my job done then.

“I suppose I was a bit fresher than others, but I think the hunger was just there, I wanted every ball. I might not be as energetic as I used to be or as fast either, but all I wanted to do was go out there and make a difference. If that was one point or 20, it didn’t matter to me.”

Speaking to the veteran attacker after the game, it was hard to get him free, as he was mobbed by wave after wave of jubilant supporters. While delighted to get the win, Carroll was also keen to stress that this victory was for the great players he had togged out with throughout his career.

Yet even with his big target reached, Ardee aren’t finished yet and Carroll already had one eye on their next championship encounter this Sunday, where Ardee host Longford champions Colmcille (Throw in 2:30PM).

“The amount of people out here on the field, ex-players, loyal clubmen too. I’m only delighted to see the likes of Brendan Mathews and Noel McGillic. All my old teammates from the noughties who were cheering us on today.

“There is so many tears of happiness, not just among the players, but club members too. To be honest, I cannot wait to bring Joe Ward home. There is going to be great celebrations. We’ll go hard for a day or two, before another big game next week in Leinster.

“I think we have a little bit more in us. I feel this team can go and do bigger things, it’s a huge game again next weekend but we’ll refocus for it. We could easily achieve a little bit more.”