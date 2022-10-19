Search

19 Oct 2022

Decision to permit 33m telecommunications tower in Ardee goes to appeal

Appeal made to An Bord Pleanála

Decision to permit 33m telecommunications tower in Ardee goes to appeal

Decision to permit 33m telecommunications tower in Louth goes to appeal

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

The decision to grant planning permission for a 33 metre lattice mobile and broadband tower in Ardee has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála on a number of grounds.

Louth County Council granted conditional planning permission to On Tower Ireland Limited, with an address at Q House, 76 Furze Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate, Dublin 18, for the tower last month. According to the planning application, the development would comprise a 33 meter lattice mobile and broadband tower with headframe carrying telecommunications equipment, together with associated equipment and cabinets within a 2.4m palisade fence compound with access track, at Cappocksgreen, Ardee, Co Louth.

A submission had been made to Louth County Council, objecting to the tower by Mr Vincent Matthews on a number of grounds, including in relation to site ownership, lack of consent for use of proposed access road, and inappropriate location for broadband tower. 

Louth County Council gave the go ahead for the tower on 15 September and following this, an appeal against the decision was then made to An Bord Pleanála on 12 October by Mr Matthews. Among the several grounds for appeal submitted, was a lack of consent for use of proposed access road, inappropriate location for broadband tower, and that the applicant has not demonstrated any exceptional circumstances that would justify locating the proposed development in a residential area.

Submissions are due on the appeal by 10 November 2022.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media