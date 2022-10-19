Plans for improved cycling and walking facilities in Louth welcomed

Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed news that both Dundalk and Drogheda have been included as part of 35 exemplar transport projects to be delivered by local authorities and agencies around the country within the next three years.

Deput O’Dowd said “It’s really positive to see that both of our main towns have been included in the exemplar tranche of 35 projects under the Pathfinder Plan announced.

“In Dundalk under the Cycle Network & Corridor Proposals the project aims to develop a 4km section of the R132 Dundalk Inner Relief Road to deliver improved walking and cycling facilities and a safe commuter corridor.

"The safe commuter corridor will allow for pedestrians and cyclists to “hop on, hop off” to access areas along the length of the town, and will complement the existing cycle lanes that are predominantly within the town centre.

“This project in Dundalk will provide walking and cycling infrastructure and public realm space along this corridor will lead to improvements in air quality and access local services such as education, health, retail, sports and leisure, employment and public transport stations.

“In Drogheda under the Servicing Schools and Universities section, the project will create a safer and more sustainable transport link between local schools, healthcare facilities, and sports and leisure facilities along Marley’s Lane and the upper part of Rathmullan Road, to the town centre of Drogheda, in line with the 15 minute Neighbourhood concept.

“The Drogheda scheme will also provide a link to the town for people living along the scheme in the multiple housing estates to connect with Drogheda Town Centre, as well as Bus and Train stations along the R132.

"The Project will play an integral part in connecting residential areas, town centre, educational premises and an existing Boyne River Path.

“The Pathfinder Programme is focused on reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector, by enabling the shift to cleaner transport choices.

"It also aims to bring increased momentum to the delivery of projects at a local level, providing templates that can be replicated and scaled up elsewhere, with a strong emphasis on experimental and innovative approaches.

“The Pathfinder Programme forms a key part of the implementation of the National Sustainable Mobility Policy (SMP), which is a vital part of the Government’s plan to meet Ireland’s requirement to achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in the transport sector.

“Whilst I welcome the news I’m seeking a full update from the NTA on the progress to date on the NTA Active Travel projects already approved within the county which have been granted over €5m in funding for 2022.”