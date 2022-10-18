Plans progress for 46 new homes at Long Avenue in Dundalk

Plans are progressing for 46 new homes on a three storey residential development at Tom Bellew Avenue & Long Avenue in Dundalk, with the provision to Louth County Council of significant further information on the planned development by the developer.

Pangreen Limited applied to Louth County Council in June 2022 for planning permission for the development which if granted, would see the demolition of the existing boundary wall which runs along Long Avenue and Tom Bellew Avenue. The new development would comprise 23 two bed ground floor apartments and 23 three bed duplexes above accessed via external stairs, to the southern portion of the site, located at the corner of Tom Bellew Avenue and The Long Avenue.

The application also includes a masterplan relating to the wider lands to the north of the site which has an application for a discount food store and coffee shop.

The proposed residential development includes communal amenity spaces and 49 parking spaces including nine electric vehicle parking spaces and would be accessed via a new vehicle entrance from Long Avenue. There are proposed pedestrian links located on The Long Avenue and Tom Bellew Avenue.

A decision on the planning application was initially due on 24 July but following a request from the local planning authority of further information on the development, this was delayed. Among the details requested from Louth County Council, was in relation to the planned apartments. It said the overall proposal has a "generic design approach and does not provide for an acceptable variety of apartment design, types, scale, heights and sizes"

It added that the overall building designs and appearance are "not well considered in terms of their distinctiveness and the proposed units do not create an aesthetically pleasing streetscape or sense of place at this prominent corner site". It said that "the proposed site layout, including residential unit positions, public and communal open space, estate roads, landscaping, etc is not considered acceptable", and the applicant is therefore requested to submit "a revised and improved overall scheme design".

Significant further information was provided to Louth County Council on the planned development on 14 October. A decision is now due on the development by 10 November 2022.