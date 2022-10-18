Drugs worth €61,000 seized in Louth in joint Garda Síochána and Revenue Operation

Revenue seize drugs worth €61,000 in Drogheda
Yesterday, as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 3kgs of herbal cannabis and a small quantity of cocaine with a combined estimated value of €61,000.
The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit, following the search, under warrant, of a premises in the Drogheda area of County Louth.
A male in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána in connection with the seizure and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Drogheda Garda station. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
