Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Hanratty and Gartlan to the fore in All Ireland Finals

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

Louise Hanratty (6) produced another sublime round of golf in the weekly competition with a display of perfect balance and excellence. Twelve pars, six on each nine; out and back in 38 and 38 to finish in a fantastic 76, made for a total of 36 points to take yet another win in an awesome season.

Her nearest rivals both returned 32 points, but four pars helped secure second place on countback for Loraine Delkos from Siobhan Hand.

There were some terrific performances from the Mannan Ladies representing the club in the Silver and Bronze Medal All Ireland Finals in Headfort on 5th October. Neither the wind nor the rain hampered their progress to the upper regions of their respective category leaderboards.

In the Silver Final, our local hero Louise Hanratty took on a field of 73 others over the Headfort New Course and rose to the top, as class tends to do. Recording five nett birdies in her round, Louise's 75 thrust her into 4th place, finishing just four back from the winner.

Playing the Headfort Old Course in the Bronze Medal Final, Angela Gartlan got off to a flying start and soon added a couple of nett birdies in her round for a total of 81, finishing 21st in a field in a field of 76 players from all over the country. And just six behind the eventual winner.

Congratulations Angela and Louise on the magnificent achievements and representing the club so excellently on the national stage.

Ladies Weekly 18 Hole Competition 5th October 2022: 1st Louise Hanratty (6) 36 pts, 2nd Loraine Delkos (15) 32 pts c/b.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Despite the early morning rain, Tommy Duffy's first day as the new senior’s captain turned out well as the weather cleared up to become a dry mild day.

Denis Murphy made the most of the conditions, carding an excellent score of 23 points for the 9 holes. His round was without error and three pars and a birdie on the fifteenth ensured his win.

Finbar Boylan was runner up, even though he had five pars on his card. Double bogeys on the second and sixteenth put pay to his chances.

Weekly 9-Hole Competition 4th October (9-hole handicaps): 1st Denis Murphy (9) 23pts, 2nd Finbar Boylan (8) 20pts.

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday /Friday Open Singles 29th Sept 2022: 1st Roger McCullough (18) 39pts, 2nd Aidan Molloy (23) 36pts.

Weekend Stableford 1st October 2022: Div 1 Barry Hand (PH 10) 42pts, Div 2 Trevor Markey (PH 14) 39pts, Div 3 David Murphy (PH 27) 41pts.