Dundalk Golf Notes: Andrew Shekleton takes the spoils in high scoring stableford

Andrew Shekleton won the Singles Stableford competition which was held over the first weekend of October. Playing off 26, he shot a fabulous score of 44pts to win by four points from Joseph Laverty (0).

Shekleton, who went out in 21pts and came home in 23pts, had four point pars at the third, 11th and 12th, three point pars at the first and 17th and three point bogeys at the fourth, eighth and 15th.

Laverty also produced a memorable round. Playing off scratch he shot 40pts which was also the best gross score of the day. His round featured seven birdies, with the only dropped shots being a double bogey at the fourth and a bogey at the 11th. Sean Hession (9), Gerry O’Keefe (12) and Patrick Reilly (20) took the divisional honours.

The Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford on October 5th, sponsored by Deluxe Bathrooms, saw Eugene Hanratty (10), Sean Og Cairns (18) and David Corrigan (37) win the divisional categories.

In other club news, the restaurant has reopened under the management of D-Lish Catering. The winter opening hours will be as follows: Monday: Closed. Tuesday and Wednesday: 11am - 6pm (last orders). Thursday – Sunday: 11am - 8.45pm (last orders). As always, it is important to pre- book by calling the restaurant at 042-9321731.

Saturday, October 1 022 and Sunday, October 2 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Andrew Shekleton (26) 44pts. Joseph Laverty (0) 40pts. Division 1: Sean Hession (9) 39pts, Brian McDonnell (10) 38pts. Division 2: Gerard O'Keeffe (12) 40pts, Dermot McKenna (17) 36pts. Division 3: Patrick G Reilly (20) 37/20pts, Anthony McGuinness (23) 37/16pts. Gross: Joseph Laverty (0) 40pts.

Wednesday, October 5 - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford - Division 1: Eugene J Hanratty (10) 42pts. Division 2: Sean Og Cairns (18) 37pts. Division 3: David Corrigan (37) 38pts. Gross Recognition: Caolan Rafferty 40pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The penultimate 18-hole singles competition of the year was played on Saturday, October 1 and Tuesday, October 4.

Sinead O’Callaghan was the leading scorer, returning a superb 44 points as she won the Division 2 category. Playing off 28, Sinead covered the front nine in 20 points. Her back nine of 24 points included pars on the 11th, 12th and 14th holes.

Anne Mc Donnell was the winner of Division 1 and Grainne Gallagher was the winner of Division 3 with 35 and 38 points respectively.

Saturday October 1 and Tuesday October 4 - Ladies 18 Hole Stableford – Division 1: Anne McDonnell (20) 35pts, Mags Coburn (19) 33pts, Olivia Cunningham (14) 33pts. Division 2: Sinead O’Callaghan (28) 44pts, Joyce Connolly (27) 37pts, Caroline Dunne (23) 34pts. Division 3: Grainne Gallagher (34) 38pts, Bernie Landy (32) 35pts, Miriam Williams (45) 34pts. 9 Hole Competition: Lucy Greenan 19pts, Ciara McGinnity 17pts.