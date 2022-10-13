Search

13 Oct 2022

Suspended sentence for stealing toy from Dundalk shop

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

13 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

A 23 year old woman who was spotted by a Garda detective leaving a shop without paying for an €8 toy egg, has been given a four month suspended sentence at Dundalk District Court.

Nancy McDonagh with an address at Haypark Avenue, Belfast and Lord Edward Street, Kilkenny was charged with theft arising out of the incident at Applegreen Service Station, Newry Road on August 7th last.

The court heard Ms. McDonagh was followed by the detective and signed the guards notebook admitting the offence.

She gave the name Tina at Dundalk Garda Station, but the Defence barrister said there may have been some confusion as that is his client’s middle name.

The defendant had 14 previous convictions.

The barrister added the 23 year old is just out of quite a fractious and difficult relationship and would like to train in childcare.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan replied: “She has a terrible record. She’s learning no lessons”.

Ms. McDonagh addressing the court claimed that it’s three months since her last offence and she’s been trying to obtain work and has printed out CVs but said: “It’s very easy to get into trouble but it’s hard to get out of it”.

Judge McKiernan imposed a four month sentence, suspended for 18 months on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour but warned her “You’ll be going into custody if you do it again within 18 months.”

Local News

Young Dundalk actors launch Lú Festival of Light

Pictured at launch of ‘Lú Festival of Light Drogheda’ are Sam Cosgrove, playing Irish legend Lú and Fiadh O’Grady, playing Goddess Bóinn, from MAD Youth Theatre, Dundalk. - Marc O’Sullivan Photography

