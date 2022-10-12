Search

12 Oct 2022

The latest Greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Friday 07th October

1.  Trap 2    NEARLY MIDNIGHT    21.47     Owned & trained by Harvey Lavelle       

2.  Trap 2    DOGS ANONYMOUS   28.38     Owned & trained by Siobhan Hughes

3.  Trap 1    MISS MOURNE           29.16    Owned & trained by Brendan Mullan

4.  Trap 1    BIT VIEW VINNY        28.82     Owned by Frank Harkin & trained by Martin Lanney

5.  Trap 5    EAGER PRINCESS      21.66     Owned & trained by Damien McConville

6.  Trap 5    FRIDAYS FAIRONE     21.45     Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

7.  Trap 1    TOBER BOB              28.80     Owned by Sean & Sharon Maxwell & trained by Austin Maxwell

8.  Trap 2    DRUMNAFERN BLUE  28.92     Owned & trained by Emmett Skeffington

Saturday 8th October

1.   Trap 6    STEMPSH                   21.71     Owned by Henry Holcroft & Feargal McGuinness, trained by Graham Kelly

2.   Trap 3    ALTMORE VENUS        21.69     Owned & trained by Pat Hanna

3.   Trap 6    AVENUE ANA              21.69     Owned & trained by Jim Robinson

4.   Trap 2    MADDIES MISSILE      29.19     Owned & trained by Gary Sullivan & Maddie Sullivan

5.   Trap 1    GLENFORD ROUGE     29.21    Owned by Georgina Gibbons & trained by Declan Crossa   n

6.   Trap 3    BOULEVARD PRINCE   21.61    Owned by Honour McHutcheon & trained by Graham Kelly

7.   Trap 4    CORBRACK FRANK     30.06     Owned & trained by Sean Keenan & Cathal Connolly

8.   Trap 3    FRIDAYS ESKE           30.49     Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

9.   Trap 4    TOWERS TEAM           21.47    Owned by Michael McGovern & trained Tina McGrane

10. Trap 4    BANDIT BLAZE           29.24    Owned by Daniel Kerr & trained by Michael Taggart

