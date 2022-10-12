The latest Greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
Friday 07th October
1. Trap 2 NEARLY MIDNIGHT 21.47 Owned & trained by Harvey Lavelle
2. Trap 2 DOGS ANONYMOUS 28.38 Owned & trained by Siobhan Hughes
3. Trap 1 MISS MOURNE 29.16 Owned & trained by Brendan Mullan
4. Trap 1 BIT VIEW VINNY 28.82 Owned by Frank Harkin & trained by Martin Lanney
5. Trap 5 EAGER PRINCESS 21.66 Owned & trained by Damien McConville
6. Trap 5 FRIDAYS FAIRONE 21.45 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
7. Trap 1 TOBER BOB 28.80 Owned by Sean & Sharon Maxwell & trained by Austin Maxwell
8. Trap 2 DRUMNAFERN BLUE 28.92 Owned & trained by Emmett Skeffington
Saturday 8th October
1. Trap 6 STEMPSH 21.71 Owned by Henry Holcroft & Feargal McGuinness, trained by Graham Kelly
2. Trap 3 ALTMORE VENUS 21.69 Owned & trained by Pat Hanna
3. Trap 6 AVENUE ANA 21.69 Owned & trained by Jim Robinson
4. Trap 2 MADDIES MISSILE 29.19 Owned & trained by Gary Sullivan & Maddie Sullivan
5. Trap 1 GLENFORD ROUGE 29.21 Owned by Georgina Gibbons & trained by Declan Crossa n
6. Trap 3 BOULEVARD PRINCE 21.61 Owned by Honour McHutcheon & trained by Graham Kelly
7. Trap 4 CORBRACK FRANK 30.06 Owned & trained by Sean Keenan & Cathal Connolly
8. Trap 3 FRIDAYS ESKE 30.49 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
9. Trap 4 TOWERS TEAM 21.47 Owned by Michael McGovern & trained Tina McGrane
10. Trap 4 BANDIT BLAZE 29.24 Owned by Daniel Kerr & trained by Michael Taggart
