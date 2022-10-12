Search

12 Oct 2022

Dundalk goalkeeper Peter Cherrie to hold family fun day for Zoe Murphy appeal

Reporter:

Jason Newman

12 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

Dundalk goalkeeper Peter Cherrie is holding a family fun day at DkIT Sport in aid of the Zoe Murphy appeal. 

The event will take place this Sunday 16th October from 12:30- 3:30pm and will include the chance to have a penalty shootout with Dundalk keepers Nathan Shepperd and Peter Cherrie at a cost of €2 per penalty. 

Games, activities and other inflatables will also be provided by Pelican Promotions.

Tickets are €5 per child with a family ticket available for €15. 

Writing on his Facebook page, Peter Cherrie said:

 “I met this amazing little girl a few months ago. I read Zoe's story and I asked her parents could I go visit her and they welcomed me to their home.

 “I couldn't get over this brave little warrior and I was absolutely honoured to meet her.

"I had learned about the daily struggles Zoe has and I wanted to try to make things a little bit better for her by organising a day for her to raise as much money as possible to help her get treatment.

 “I couldn't believe how just a visit to Zoe had made her so happy. I feel so honoured to call this little Superhero my friend.

“If anyone can help with this event in any way or you have a few euro to spare please check out this link to donate.

www.gofundme.com/zoe-murphy-appeal

“Absolutely everyone is welcome and we would love to see everyone in the town there supporting my little pal Zoe.

“She will be my Special Guest on the day, so let's all try to make this enjoyable and memorable for her.”

