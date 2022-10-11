Dundalk gardai investigate burglary in north Louth

Dundalk gardai are investigating a burglary which occurred last Tuesday 4th October between 6:00pm and 6:30pm at a house in the Dromad area of north Louth.
It is believed two males wearing balaclavas were seen fleeing the property and cash and jewelry were taken during the incident.
A garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residential property in the Upper Faughart area of Dundalk, at approximately 6pm, Tuesday 4th October 2022.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."
Gardai are urging anyone with information or anyone who witnessed any unusual activity in the area at the time to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8416.
