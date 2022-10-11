Louth GAA County Board raises €14.8m for Dundalk stadium

The planned Louth GAA stadium at the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk looks set to become a reality, following the revelation last night that Louth GAA has raised €14.8 million in funding, through the Department of Justice's Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP).

According to The Argus and Drogheda Independent newspapers, who reported the news last night, 37 foreign investors have pledged €400,000 each towards the stadium through the IIP, to help gain Irish residency. The Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) is a pathway for non-EEA nationals to secure immigration permission to Ireland on the basis of long-term investment of a sum of money in a project that has been approved for that purpose by the Department of Justice and other Government stakeholders.

In a statement issued today by Louth GAA through its social media channels, the organisation said that it is "delighted to announce that they have been granted approval to seek IIP funding through the Department of Justice. This will see the Louth GAA Stadium Project on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk, eligible to receive €14.8 million in endowment funding towards the development costs of the stadium."

The statement continued, "Following a management meeting last night in the Protection and Prosperity Louth GAA Training Centre in Darver, Louth GAA Chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick said:

"Our dream has come true. We have been waiting for the last 60 years since we lost our stadium and now the GAA people of Co Louth will have a stadium to be proud of. Over the last 2-3 years our management team have put in trojan work to see this dream become a reality."