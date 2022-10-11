Louth's Cllr Reilly seeks traffic count at The Annies
Among the items discussed at the Dundalk Municipal District October meeting held last week in the Town Hall in Dundalk, was traffic counts on roads in north Louth.
Dundalk-Carlingford's Councillor John Reilly asked at the October meeting if traffic counts also tracked the weight of vehicles as they passed.
Cllr Reilly asked that if this was the case, could he request a traffic somewhere on the road The Annies as it was being used as a shortcut from the Ballymac Roundabout to the Armagh Road. The Council said they would look into it.
Mr Joe McGuinness, Deputy Chief Executive, Louth County Council pictured with the Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Councillor Conor Keelan.
