11 Oct 2022

Electric cars on increase in Louth but petrol most popular in September

CSO Vehicles licensed for the first time September 2022 statistics

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

The number of new private electric cars registered in Louth in September 2022 was more than double the number registered in September 2021 but petrol cars remain the most popular in the county at the moment, according to statistics released by the Central Statistics Office today.

176 new private cars were registered in Louth in September 2022, up from 140 in September 2021 and representing an increase of 25.7% in new private car registrations in the county.

Of the 176 new private cars registered in Louth in September, 34 of them were fully electric, meaning 19.3% or almost one fifth of new cars registered in Louth were fully electric. This compares to 14 out of the 140 registered in September 2021, or 10% of the cars registered in Louth in September of last year.

Petrol was still the most popular type of engine for new cars registered in September however, with 58 or 33% of new private cars registered in Louth being petrol. It is down from September 2021 however, when 57 or 40.7% of new private cars registered in Louth were petrol.

Hybrids are also on the increase in Louth. 18.8% of new private cars registered in Louth in September 2022 were petrol and electric hybrid, up from 13.6% in September 2021. Petrol or diesel plug-in hybrid electric also increased from 5.7% last year to 7.4% in September of this year.

