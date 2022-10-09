Dundalk's Green Church to host Harvest Festival

St. Nicholas Parish Church, known locally as the Green Church, are hosting a Harvest Festival weekend, on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd October.
On Saturday there will be an open day at St Nicholas Parish Church with decorating for Harvest.
Then from 11am to 4pm there will a small farmers market with stalls from local vendors and the Church's own sale-of-work stall will also be back after Covid.
There will also be live music from Dundalk Brass Band and the Dundalk Ukulele Band. From 2pm to 4pm St. Nicholas Parish Church will be hosting their first Messy Church, which is a christ-centre based event for families involving fun activities, hospitality and celebration.
There will be fun harvest activities for all the family, from babies to grandparents. All welcome.
On Sunday 23rd October is the Annual Thanksgiving and Songs of Praise at 3.30pm with their Choir and friends and guest organist, centred around Harvest readings and songs.
