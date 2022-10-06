The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 League: Carrick Rovers 0 Shamrocks 2
U16 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic 0 Shamrocks 2; Woodview Celtic 0 Dromin Juveniles 2
U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic 2 St Dominic's 2; Ardee Celtic 1 Ardee Utd 6
U12 Division 2: Bay Celtic 0 Blayney Academy White 6
FAI Youth Cup: Albion Rovers FC 1 Termonfeckin Celtic 5
U16 Cup: Rock Celtic FC A 2 Shamrocks fc; 1 Bellurgan United 3 Torro United 0; Rock Celtic FC B 0 Bay FC 4; Dromin United FC 7 Dunshaughlin Youths FC 0; Balbriggan FC - B 3 Termonfeckin Celtic 5
U15 Cup: Albion Rovers FC 1 Glenmuir United FC 5; DMC 3 Ardee Utd 0; Rush Athletic 6 Shamrocks fc 0; Bellurgan United 8 Balrothery FC 1; Ardee Celtic 4 Rock Celtic FC 1; Dromin United FC 3 Trinity Donaghmede Fc 2 (AET)
U14 Cup: Quay Celtic FC 4 Parkvilla FC 0; Dromin United FC 2 Dunboyne AFC 3; Glenmuir United FC 1 Laytown UTD 2; Parkvilla FC 4 Ardee Celtic 3
U13 Cup: Rush Athletic B 5 Glenmuir Utd B 0; Glenmuir Utd A 2 RFA Boys 5; Ardee Utd 0 Walshestown FC 2; Dingle Utd 0 Woodview Celtic 6; Shamrocks B 0 Baldoyle Utd 7; Ardee Celtic 2 Shamrocks A 0; Donacarney Celtic 2 Quay Celtic 1; Kinsealy Utd B 0 Bellurgan Utd 4; Balbriggan FC 5 Dromin Utd 2
U12 Cup: Bellurgan Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd A 4; Rock Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 3; Glenmuir Utd B 0 Glebe North FC 3; Bohermeen Celtic 1 Quay Celtic 6; Ardee Utd 6 Maynooth Town FC 2; Ashbourne United B 2 Walshestown FC 4; East Meath Utd 1 Rock Celtic White 3; Dunboyne AFC 3 Woodview Celtic 0; Ashbourne Utd A 4 Dromin Utd 0
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Sunday October 9
U17 Cup: Rock Celtic v Dromin Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Shamrocks v Stamullen FC, Fatima 12.30PM; Bay FC v Navan Town Cosmos, Rock Road 12.30PM; Glebe North v Termonfeckin Celtic (Kick off TBC)
U12 Cup Final: Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic, Bellew Park 11.00AM
U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Woodview Celtic Blue v Quay Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
U12 Division 1: Walshestown v Ardee Utd, Walshestown 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 12.15PM; Dromin Utd Blue v Bay Utd, Dromin 11.00AM
U12 Division 2: Shamrocks Utd v Bay Celtic, Fatima 9.45AM; Blayney Academy White v Dromin Utd White, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Bellurgan Athletic v Glenmuir Celtic, Flynn Park 1.30PM; Quay Olympic v Rockville, Clancy Park 11.00AM
U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Muirhevnamor AWP 1.00PM; Rock Celtic v Ardee Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U14 Division 1: Shamrocks v Bellurgan Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Rockville, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Muirhevnamor v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor Grass 2.30PM
Wednesday October 12
U16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup Final: Bay Utd v Shamrocks Bellew Park 7.15PM
