Search

06 Oct 2022

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

Dundalk Schoolboys' League to hold EGM to vote on potential return to winter season

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

Reporter:

reporter

06 Oct 2022 4:59 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS   

U17 League: Carrick Rovers 0 Shamrocks 2

U16 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic 0 Shamrocks 2; Woodview Celtic 0 Dromin Juveniles 2

U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic 2 St Dominic's 2; Ardee Celtic 1 Ardee Utd 6

U12 Division 2: Bay Celtic 0 Blayney Academy White 6

FAI Youth Cup: Albion Rovers FC 1 Termonfeckin Celtic 5

U16 Cup: Rock Celtic FC A 2 Shamrocks fc; 1 Bellurgan United 3 Torro United 0; Rock Celtic FC B 0 Bay FC 4; Dromin United FC 7 Dunshaughlin Youths FC 0; Balbriggan FC - B 3 Termonfeckin Celtic 5

U15 Cup: Albion Rovers FC 1 Glenmuir United FC 5; DMC 3 Ardee Utd 0; Rush Athletic 6 Shamrocks fc 0; Bellurgan United 8 Balrothery FC 1; Ardee Celtic 4 Rock Celtic FC 1; Dromin United FC 3 Trinity Donaghmede Fc 2 (AET)

U14 Cup: Quay Celtic FC 4 Parkvilla FC 0; Dromin United FC 2 Dunboyne AFC 3; Glenmuir United FC 1 Laytown UTD 2; Parkvilla FC  4 Ardee Celtic 3

U13 Cup: Rush Athletic B 5 Glenmuir Utd B 0; Glenmuir Utd A 2 RFA Boys 5; Ardee Utd 0 Walshestown FC 2; Dingle Utd 0 Woodview Celtic 6; Shamrocks B 0 Baldoyle Utd 7; Ardee Celtic 2 Shamrocks A 0; Donacarney Celtic 2 Quay Celtic 1; Kinsealy Utd B 0 Bellurgan Utd 4; Balbriggan FC 5 Dromin Utd 2

U12 Cup: Bellurgan Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd A 4; Rock Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 3; Glenmuir Utd B 0 Glebe North FC 3; Bohermeen Celtic 1 Quay Celtic 6; Ardee Utd 6 Maynooth Town FC 2; Ashbourne United B 2 Walshestown FC 4; East Meath Utd 1 Rock Celtic White 3; Dunboyne AFC 3 Woodview Celtic 0; Ashbourne Utd A 4 Dromin Utd 0

The Commentary Box: Martin Lawlor reunites with old boss Jim Mclaughlin

Strong finish decisive as Dundalk Gaels retain Senior status

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES    

Sunday October 9

U17 Cup: Rock Celtic v Dromin Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Shamrocks v Stamullen FC, Fatima 12.30PM; Bay FC v Navan Town Cosmos, Rock Road 12.30PM; Glebe North v Termonfeckin Celtic (Kick off TBC)

U12 Cup Final: Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic, Bellew Park 11.00AM

U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Woodview Celtic Blue v Quay Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM

U12 Division 1: Walshestown v Ardee Utd, Walshestown 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 12.15PM; Dromin Utd Blue v Bay Utd, Dromin 11.00AM

U12 Division 2: Shamrocks Utd v Bay Celtic, Fatima 9.45AM; Blayney Academy White v Dromin Utd White, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Bellurgan Athletic v Glenmuir Celtic, Flynn Park 1.30PM; Quay Olympic v Rockville, Clancy Park 11.00AM

U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Muirhevnamor AWP 1.00PM; Rock Celtic v Ardee Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM

U14 Division 1: Shamrocks v Bellurgan Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Rockville, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Muirhevnamor v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor Grass 2.30PM

Wednesday October 12

U16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup Final: Bay Utd v Shamrocks Bellew Park 7.15PM

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media