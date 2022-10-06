Search

06 Oct 2022

Strong finish decisive as Dundalk Gaels retain Senior status

Dylan McKeown Dundalk Gales vs Kilkerley Div 2

Dylan McKeown grabbed three vital points down the stretch for the Dundalk side as they narrowly avoided relegation. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Dan Bannon in Roche

Anchor Tours Senior Football Relegation Final

DUNDALK GAELS 0-11 MATTOCK RANGERS 1-7

Dundalk Gaels clung on to their Senior championship status for 2023 at Mattock Rangers expense last Friday night in Roche.

Intermediate awaits the 2019 winners who’s return to the top table of Louth football was a brief three season spell.

Gaels rode their luck at times but were more economical on the night and came from behind with four unanswered points down the stretch. Mattock kicked seven wides in each half, but the missed goal chances will forever haunt the Collon men.

After their opening goal, Jack Thompson picked Shane Hickey out for a near certain three pointer, but somehow the pacy attacker left the ball behind him in thinking of where he was going to put it.

Then, come the second half, substitute Ronán Kilbane rattled the crossbar and only for a divot in the immaculate Rathduff pitch, Liam Flynn was in for an open goal against former full back and stand in goalkeeper on the night Jamie Faulkner.

Despite all the misses and errors, Gaels had to dig deep and even deeper when David Moloney was black carded midway through the second half. Such was their malaise not only on the night but all season, Wayne McKeever’s side failed to capitalise.

With the extra man, Rangers decided to pull Terry Donegan all the way back to their own 14-yard line, hence giving the red and black outfit very little in the way of a numerical advantage in a more prosperous part of the field.

When Moloney came back in, the full complement of Ramparts men and the loss of an extra man at the back for Mattock, ignited the Gaels to spark off their winning run.

Louth under 20 star from this season Dylan McKeown kicked three in that four-point sequence, but his point from play in between the two frees was sublime. On the run, facing and running away from the points, McKeown swung it over to level the game and give all the momentum to Cathal O’Hanlon’s team.

Despite his youth, McKeown has been a leader for his side for a long time now and his first point set him off for the night. While Mattock were searching for someone to emerge, nobody could match McKeown’s will on the game.

Those years stood to McKeown down the stretch and maybe after some more seasons under his belt Liam Flynn will be on the same level. Last year’s Louth minor was a constant threat for Rangers, but much like their shooting Mattock could not get the teenager on the ball enough.

When the ball was played into the left corner it wasn’t pretty, but Flynn made it work out. Although it must be said the service left a lot to be desired. When he did get the ball into his hands, Flynn setup Cathal Fleming for Mattock’s goal.

A weighted arcing left footed pass over the top into the path of the onrushing Fleming provided the Louth panelist enough speed to round Faulkner and smash home from close range.  

Both sides would still go in level at half time, McKeown and his sidekick Thomas O’Connell levelled before Flynn and Jason Clarke swapped scores to make it 1-3 to 0-6 at half time.

Mattock started really well with two quick Fleming frees but failed to push on when dominant. Wayward shooting and a lack of patience in possession left Gaels in the tight contest and that would be enough for the dogged, more experienced side to edge this play off.

In the games melting pot, Gary Shevlin enforced himself on proceedings, Sean McCann landed a pivotal point too again, showing the leadership gulf between the sides.

McKeown’s last score from a free was a contentious one, Brendan Leacy will feel he was standing James Stewart up, but regardless McKeown kept a cool head to kick what would prove to be the winning one. Survival.

DUNDALK GAELS: Jamie Faulkner; Eamonn Kenny, Gary Shevlin, James O'Connell; David McComish, Andrew Curley, David Moloney (0-1); Sean McCann (0-1), Jordan Keating; Jason Clarke (0-1), James Stewart, Luke Murray; Barry Watters; Dylan McKeown (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 marks), Thomas O'Connell (0-1). SUBS: Mark Hanna for Murray (52), Chris Sweeney for Curley (52).

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Cathal Clarke, Cillian Hickey, Daire Englishby; Alan Caraher, Brendan Leacy, Terry Donegan; Ryan Leneghan, Ben McKenna; Jack Thompson, Aaron O'Brien, Shane Hickey; Cathal Fleming (1-4, 0-3 free), Liam Flynn (0-3, 0-2 marks). SUBS: Ronán Kilbane for Englishby (HT).

REF: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)

