Finbarrs secure Senior Football for the first time following emphatic victory

Hollywood Developments Ladies Intermediate Football Final

Naomh Fionnbarra 2-15 Ardee St Marys 1-8

Having made three finals in the past four years, Naomh Fionnbarra finally made the breakthrough on a perfect afternoon for football in Dunleer last Sunday.

Their emphatic 10 point victory sees them take the Intermediate crown and crucially a spot in the Senior ranks for the first time in the club’s short history.

Front and centre when winning the Junior title over a decade ago, Galway native and player of the match Marie Doyle, acted as the Togher side’s lynchpin. And coupled with Aideen Dunne, who seemed to pop up anywhere she was required on the pitch, they created a plethora of chances.

Anne Marie Breen and Leanne Sharkey did the most damage on the day, Sharkey’s stone cold free taking abilities coupled with Breen's brace of goals forcing Ardee to chase the game essentially from the word go.

A half time cushion of eight points was never pegged, as much as Marys tried in vain.

The tie started off relatively evenly, both sides trading a point apiece in the opening three minutes. Grace Rogers got the opener for the Finbarrs and Ardee returned fire via a lovely solo run from Naoise McConnon.

The midfield battle was a where the girls in green and gold took control. Kickout after kickout was turned over, leaving the Marys camped out in their own half for prolonged periods. A quick ball into a potent forward line was proving dividends, Doyle forcing fouls knowing a lethal Sharkey was waiting in the wings.

She blasted three over the blackspot in quick succession and coupled with a close effort from Breen, again created through a fast and direct ball from midfield, they found themselves four ahead after 10 minutes.

Ventures forward for the Girls in Blue were rare, but when managing to overcome the pressure laid on by the Finbarrs their ability to solo into space was a huge asset. As was seen when Eimear Callaghan drew a foul. The free tapped over by Ciara Eccles.

A mix of these tactics were keeping them in the contest, particularly three rapid fire scores midway through the half. However even with this purple patch, they stilled trailed by three with 25 minutes gone on the clock.

You could not say they weren’t clinical, Ardee registered just a single wide in the first half, and dropped nothing short.

This was in stark contrast to the Girls from Togher, who ended the opening period with six wides to their name. Given the lead they possessed throughout, it showcases their dominance.

Things just seemed to come easier for them, their free-flowing football creating numerous chances. Sharkey got her first from play when finishing off a team move, while another free enhanced their lead. But it was a late goal that left Ardee with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Moving the ball at pace following another turnover in the middle, Rogers would solo deep into enemy territory, teeing up an awaiting Breen who fired home a bullet past Aoife Connolly. That left them 1-10 to 0-5 ahead at the turn.

Things didn’t change much as the sides re-entered the field. Midfield again belonged to Allan Matthews’ side, kickout turnovers playing a significant role as they essentially put the tie to bed with 1-3 without reply in the first four minutes of the second half.

Breen, Doyle and Dunne all hit the target, all from play as they upped the ante before Dunne grabbed her second goal of the afternoon to leave the Togher girls 13 points in front. From here they were kept to just two frees, but at this stage they had probably taken their foot off the pedal.

The same cannot be said for Niall Carroll’s side, who to their credit never backed down from the challenge in front of them, bouncing back with 1-2 of their own as they turned to their bench in the hope some fresh bodies could turn the tide.

Their goal came on 41 minutes, a lovely diagonal ball from substitute Sara Scott picking out Callaghan. Her goalward shot was eventually finished off by Nicole Hanratty to narrow the gap to nine.

Despite the extra incentive of Grace Rogers spending 10 minutes in the bin soon after that green flag was raised, they only mustered one more score. Their lack of experience at this level coupled with plying their trade in Division 3 catching up with Ardee, as Naomh Fionnbarra coasted home.

Naomh Fionnbarra: Becky Woods; Leah Cassidy, Niamh Devlin, Katie McCardle; Roisin Osbourne, Heather Rogers, Amy Grant; Aideen Dunne (0-2), Marie Claire Rogers; Hannah Hanratty, Grace Rogers (0-1), Ellen Butterly (0-1); Anne Marie Breen (2-2), Marie Doyle (0-1), Leanne Sharkey (0-8, 0-6 frees). Subs: Aine Murray for Hanratty (46), Marianne Hullen for Butterly (51), Leah Kennedy for Breen (61), Shauna Markey for Sharkey (63).

Ardee St Mary’s: Aoife Connolly; Megan Rogers, Cody McEvoy, Katir Rooney; Amy Hanratty, Aoife Mooney, Katie Jennings; Noise McConnon (0-2), Niamh Whyte; Neasai O’Brien, Ciara Eccles (0-4 frees), Abbie Carey; Ciara Skelly, Eimear Callaghan (0-1), Nicole Hanratty (1-1). Sara Scott for Rooney (35), Megan Minogue for Carey (38), Dyonne Matthews for Rogers (45), Caitlin Carroll for Skelly (55), Aoibhinn Cunningham for McConnon (61).

Referee: Emma Dunne (St Fechins)